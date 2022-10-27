IN ADDITION TO BEING confronted with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) contradicts the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT).

The hosts of Luis Crescencio Sandoval are winning the game against the civilians led by Jorge Nuño and the Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, in pursuit of control of Aeromar.

As we revealed here since October 5: the Army wants to keep the airline that MarcosDavid Katz Halperny founded in 1987, which is now directed by his son Zvi Katz Kenner.

Aeromar is a strategic component of a project that General Sandoval sold to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and that runs two ways: entering a lucrative business and connecting the country regionally.

The military quickly understood that an airline can be a big business as long as it also owns airports, which is why they promoted changes to the Civil Aviation Law and the Airport Law.

And it is that under the military mantle Aeromar would become the regional airline par excellence, based on the airports of Tulum and Felipe Ángeles, which already belong to Sedena, and those of Palenque and Chetumal, which are in the process of taking over.

Likewise, this airline would have a natural entry into the terminals of Guaymas and Ciudad Obregón, whose operations Airports and Auxiliary Services is also transferring to the Secretary of the Navy, which is captained by Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán.

But not everything ends there: there are three other regions that want to explode: Tamuin, San Luis Potosí, which already has an airport; San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, which has no terminal, and the golden coast of Jalisco and Nayarit, in addition to Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos, through the Tehuántepec Isthmus Interoceanic Corridor.

The discrepancies between Sedena and SICT lie in the fact that the latter is promoting the creation of a tripartite company involving the government, Aeromar workers and a new private investor who will operate the company.

In the other corner, the military would be the 100% owners, they would absorb all the debts of the company and would become, from the outset, the new substitute employers of 98 pilots, 92 flight attendants and 480 ground workers.

The one leading the efforts is René Trujillo, director of the new company Transportes Olmeca, Maya, Mexica, general of Sedena who has been holding talks with the people of Aeromar for several months.

It is not by recovering Interjet or reviving Mexicana de Aviación that López Obrador would please those in olive green: it is through Aeromar, the airline that originally created Katz (25%), with Emilio Azcárraga Milmo-Televisa (25%) the family of Carlos Autrey (25%) and the family of Alejandro Álvarez Guerrero-Telecable-PCTV (25%).

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, the sale of Banamex was already in Citi’s court. Exactly a week ago, on Thursday, October 20, Jane Fraser’s pupils received binding offers for retail banking, business banking, insurance, pension funds and cultural heritage from the so-called National Bank of Mexico. It was precisely the day that Banorte, very early, announced its withdrawal from the bid. Carlos Hank González’s team was at least transparent, but not his namesake, Carlos Slim Helú, who still at this point has not formalized the departure of his bank Inbursa, which is directed by Marco Antonio SlimDomit. As far as could be known, Citibanamex only received two proposals, one from the group of Mexican investors led by Germán Larrea, and one from the consortium of international funds, investors from the Mexican Jewish community and Banamex regional advisors headed by Daniel Becker. Citi is due to say as early as next week whether it agrees to either or neither. The offers would hardly reach 10 billion dollars.

MARHNOS SOLD THE control of its two hospitals that it had under the formula of a Public Private Association with the IMSS. These are Tepotzotlán in the State of Mexico and García in Nuevo León, each with 260 beds. The government of Enrique Peña assigned them and that of Andrés Manuel López Obrador rescinded them. Infrastructure Projects Concessionaire, a subsidiary of the group commanded by Nicolás Mariscal Servitje, transferred them to Andean Social Infrastructure Fund, the investment arm in infrastructure projects of Aberdeen Standard Investments of the United Kingdom. Almost all the hospitals that were developed in partnership with the IMSS, which Zoé Robledo now directs, were canceled under the PPP format.

DO YOU REMEMBER THAT not long ago we told you that the Australian fund IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, controller of Aleatica, was selling the Atizapán-Atlacomulco highway concession? The reason is that he no longer wants to continue pouring money into that 95-kilometer road that Enrique Peña also assigned to OHL when he was governor of the State of Mexico and the company was directed by José Andrés deOteyza. Well, yesterday Aleática, directed by David Antonio Díaz, acknowledged that he is considering disinvesting from that highway because due to inflation it requires some 8.5 billion pesos to complete it.

NEXT November 4 concludes Bachoco’s public offering to remove all shares from the market, the equivalent of 27% of outstanding shares, and delist the company from the Mexican Stock Exchange. In the interim, the minority group led by GBM, led by Pedro de Garay, have sought to block the takeover bid. They promoted preparatory means for the trial against the company of Francisco Javier Robinson Bours before a District Judge in Matters of Asset Forfeiture, which was dismissed, but right now they are trying to stop it in another court, the Nineteenth Civil Court of the CdMx. In addition to GBM target Norges Bank, Tweedy Browne and Vanguard Group.

THIS WEEK Yoram Weiss, director of Jerusalem Hadassah Hospital, was visiting, evaluating progress in the construction and commissioning of the new Hadassah Hospital in Bosque Real, by Marcos Salame, which means an investment of 2 billion pesos. Hadassah founded Israel’s public health system and has a 1,400-bed campus. It is a research and teaching center. Weiss spoke of the rise of telemedicine and the future of artificial intelligence in the field of health. He also gives the teachings of Covid and the development of messenger RNA vaccines, which allow us to envision a vaccine against cancer.

IN MEXICO ONLY 30% of company directors are women, highlighting cases such as Ingenico, where it was decided to accelerate the course towards parity so that 50% of its management positions are assumed by female professionals. Women occupy the management of Human Resources, Marketing, Acquisitions, Legal and Finance that the French electronic payments firm has in the country. This last area in charge of Beatriz Brown stands out, since only 8% of the finance departments of Mexican corporations are headed by women, according to the study “Transparency in Gender Data: the Pending of Mexican Companies”, by IMCO.