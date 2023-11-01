According to the report, after long months of inflation and high travel costs, travelers may reduce their travel spending plans, in the face of an uncertain economic environment, which will put an end to the era of “revenge travel” that emerged as a result of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as Morning research showed. Consult Travel intentions have declined in a large number of countries, especially in Europe.

Travel intentions recently declined by 11 percentage points in France, 6 percentage points in Germany, and 4 points in Canada and Russia. They also declined by 23 points in North America, 12 points in South Korea, and 9 percentage points in Japan. It was also found that interest among travelers Chinese, to visit certain places is declining.

Although the “State of Travel and Hospitality” report showed that travel intentions are increasing in many countries, this may not be enough to compensate for the loss of travelers from other regions. The decline is recorded among travelers in advanced economies, where inflation has eroded consumer savings there, making them They are reprioritizing how they spend money, in addition to the fact that the majority of those who were waiting to take their “revenge” trips after “Covid-19” have already taken them.

But Morning Consult stressed in its report that the decline in travel intentions does not mean that the sector will witness a significant decline again, such as the declines recorded between 2020 and 2021.

The travel sector’s recovery journey from Corona

The travel sector witnessed strong activity in 2023, according to what was announced by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which expected that airlines would transport 4.35 billion passengers around the world during the current year, a level close to the record level recorded in 2019, before the spread of the Corona pandemic. , amounting to 4.54 billion passengers.

IATA also expects that airlines will achieve profits that may reach about $10 billion in 2023, while the losses of these companies will reach about $3.6 billion in 2022, while transporting more than 3 billion passengers.

The years of the Corona pandemic witnessed a significant decline in flight flights around the world, due to the measures taken by various countries, which mainly included travel bans, to avoid the spread of the virus, as airlines transported only about 1.8 billion passengers in 2020, a decrease of 60.2 percent compared to the year. 2019, bringing this number to slightly more than 2.2 billion passengers in 2021, while airline losses between 2020 and 2021 amounted to more than 189 billion US dollars, according to IATA data.

The emergence of “revenge travel”

With the gradual easing of restrictions imposed on travel, the term “revenge travel” appeared in 2021, which was used to indicate the intention of travel lovers to compensate for being deprived of practicing their favorite hobby, due to the closures imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The founder and CEO of Gates Hospitality and Tourism, Naeem Muadad, said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the term “revenge travel” was used by the media to create a state of suspense, but it does not fit with what travel embodies, as the phrase “revenge” has a negative connotation in a way. General, which contradicts the feelings of joy that travel creates, and this is what prompted people to interact again with travel, once things returned to normal, despite the long period of hiatus imposed by the pandemic.

100 percent higher cost

Muadad believes that the increase recorded in travel traffic in 2023 has multiple reasons, whether for commercial or work purposes, or for social or recreational purposes, or for family visits, as this also applies to the reasons for the significant increase recorded in travel ticket prices, which are multiple, such as the shortage of workers. What happened after the pandemic, in addition to global inflation, the high cost of fuel, and companies’ attempts to recover the losses they incurred, are all elements that have made travelers now pay amounts of up to 100 percent more, compared to the same destinations before the “Covid-19” pandemic.

What airlines don’t tell us

Madad reveals that what airlines do not tell us is that they have not yet reactivated the same size of offer that was available before the pandemic. Unfortunately, with the reduction of available seats on planes and the number of flights, airlines can impose excessive prices. In it, it is therefore not surprising to see that prices have risen significantly, indicating that airlines are currently busy, conducting employment interviews throughout the industry, but this matter takes a long time, for the number of workers to reach the same levels before the pandemic, Working in the world of aviation requires a lot of training, many government approvals, and many preconditions for employment, and this naturally takes time.

Madad hopes that airlines, regulators, and governments will put some pressure on aviation authorities to ensure that they quickly provide the same size of air supply that existed before the pandemic, so that supply is in line with demand, and there is more possibility of traveling at cheaper prices than those currently available. Noting that, in the last ten years, the world has witnessed a significant decline in airline ticket prices, due to the presence of great competition between airline companies.



Number of flights in the world

For his part, the writer in economic and tourism affairs, Rula Rashid, revealed in an interview with the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the number of flights carried out by airline companies around the world rose steadily in 2019 and reached about 38.9 million flights, but this The number decreased to 16.9 million in 2020, then rose to 22.2 million flights and 27.9 million flights respectively in 2021 and 2022, and this confirms that the size of the available air supply was limited, at a time when a large portion of people wanted to travel, pointing out that the expectations It indicates that the number of flights in 2023 will reach only 32 million flights, which is about 7 million fewer flights compared to 2019.

The end of the era of “revenge travel”

According to Rashid, the era of “revenge travel” has ended, and whoever wanted to travel after the closure period did so despite the rise in travel costs, as we will now return to the normal travel situation, which is affected by prices first and correct the path of travel demand. It is true that inflation and high oil prices were one of the reasons. The main reasons that contributed to the rise in travel ticket prices, but the reason for the huge increase that we witnessed is that airline companies are still wary of returning all their grounded planes. Therefore, if airlines want to confront the wave of declining travel intentions, they must restart Its entire fleet and offering incentives and attractive price offers to encourage travelers, at a time when individuals’ priorities have become different from before, in light of the deteriorating global economic situation.

Rashid pointed out that aviation fuel now represents up to 38 percent of the average airline costs, up from 27 percent in the years prior to 2019, and this percentage does not justify the significant increase in travel ticket prices, expressing her belief that the number of flights will increase from now on. From the second quarter of 2024, this will contribute to reducing the cost of travel and maintaining the size of the sector close to the levels recorded in 2023.