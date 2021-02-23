The Ministry of Defense decided to form airborne units in the Airborne Forces. The development of the organizational and staff structure of the new type battalions, as well as other guidance documents, will be completed by the end of the year, Izvestia sources in the military department told.

From 2022, such battalions will begin to be created in all brigades and divisions. If necessary, they will be able to quickly arrive at their destination by helicopter. The new type of battalions will further increase the mobility of the Airborne Forces and finally transform them into rapid reaction forces.

Airmobile units, in contrast to the actual airborne, are parachuted by helicopters. At the same time, they can land on any terrain. Depending on the conditions, the fighters will jump out of the landed car, descend on cables, and, if necessary, parachute from a height.

“The formation of units on helicopters will expand the possibilities for their use. Depending on the situation, the commander will make a decision: to land by parachute or helicopter. In fact, paratroopers can quickly arrive and complete missions in any region, in any terrain – in the mountains, in forests, in deserts, anywhere. If necessary, we will emerge from the ground and destroy the enemy, “Colonel Valery Yuryev, chairman of the Union of Russian Paratroopers, told Izvestia.

Rotary-wing infantry: the airborne forces began to create battalions of a new type