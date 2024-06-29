Well, you don’t hope so of course, but it could very well be. The airbag in your car might also be a fake.

The airbag is a great innovation in the automotive world. It makes crashing a car just that little bit safer (usually). Personally, I have no airbags in the 944 and in the 320Ci Takata units. So uhm…living on the edge. But hey, sometimes it makes you a little more cautious, maybe. Whereas if you’re surrounded by 5,000 air pockets, you might be tempted to drive into a tree on purpose. Just to see if it’s really worth your money.

You could probably try something like that in a new car. But in okkazies it may not be a good idea. The Wall Street Journal reports that a number of deaths have already occurred in America as a result of fake airbags in cars. The trade in it would flourish. This is to the annoyance of a number of manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Ford. For example, they have called on Ebay to no longer offer airbags. But the sales store states that they only allow this to be done by ‘authorized sellers’. Alibaba and Amazon do not sell airbags on their platforms.

We have not yet come across this in European media, but it is an international phenomenon. There are also cases in Japan and India. The case that has received the most attention in the media is that of Destiny Byassee. This mother of two did not survive a crash at low speed because her wrong airbag ‘exploded like a grenade‘.

For a shady workshop, going for a fake has clear advantages. An airbag can easily cost a back. But a fake thing might cost a few hundred euros. Often, fakes are not complete dummies, but that is precisely what makes them (also) dangerous. Part of the airbag is actually an explosive. And you also have to noggin hit the right way to be safe and effective.

The problem is of course that you as a customer will not realize it until it is too late. Maybe just buy a cheap new Dacia. Oh wait…

