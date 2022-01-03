The wing of the Aviation Department of the Al Khaimah Police rescued the driver of a vehicle stuck in the stream of Wadi al-Bayh in the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, after the water of the valley ran strongly as a result of heavy rain, and Ras al-Khaimah witnessed heavy and medium rain in the northern and mountainous regions, which led to the flow of valleys and mountain waterfalls. in Jebel Jais.



