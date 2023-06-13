The Air Wing Department of the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior transferred a “human kidney” from Dubai Hospital with an accompanying medical staff to Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, after the department received an urgent request from Al Qasimi Hospital, which requires speed in transportation to preserve it in its natural form, in order to perform a transplant. college” for an urgent case.

The Air Wing Department also performs its humanitarian tasks in addition to the security tasks through air ambulance transportation for emergency cases that require speedy transportation, such as transporting accident victims and elderly patients.. In addition to transporting human organs in specific and urgent circumstances.