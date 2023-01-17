The Aria che tira today is not on the air: why, the reason La7

Why isn’t L’Aria che tira on the air today, January 17, 2023? The La7 program conducted by Myrta Merlino is not broadcast due to a strike by La7 workers which is affecting all the network’s programs today. Starting with those in the morning, such as Coffee Break and Omnibus, which should continue throughout the day. A strike had already been called on 13 January, then cancelled, which had led to the cancellation of the Friday episode of Propaganda Live.

The press release

Today’s strike, January 17th, should therefore be the postponement of the strike initially scheduled for the 13th. That’s why L’aria che tira oggi is not on the air. Below is the press release from the CDR of La7 journalists who expressed solidarity with the workers of the network: “Dear colleagues and colleagues, with reference to the union press release of 20 December 2022 and on the basis of the mandate of the shareholders’ meeting of 11 October 2022, the La7 strike is communicated – full day – Friday 13 January 2023 As everyone is now aware, the last various meetings with the Company, which dealt with professional levels, performance bonuses, flexible working hours and smart working, ended with a negative outcome . On the occasion of the happy holidays, the Chief Executive Officer wrote: “We are proud of the work of our great team, based on the contribution of competence and passion from everyone, for which I sincerely thank you”.

“We reiterate that our claims are the request to concretely transform words into tangible actions by means of professional recognition, improvement of work quality and through a one-off economic contribution for the daily and extraordinary commitment sustained in the past year. The RSU and the workers, in addition to the topics covered by the discussions with the Company mentioned above, also intend to draw attention to the topic concerning the second-level supplementary contract in La7. In a multiplatform TV market, in constant technological evolution, the future of our broadcaster depends on the offer of entertainment/information content on the various digital platforms.”

“La7 is the television channel which, compared to other commercial TVs, has a unique feature which sets it apart: its ability and technical-productive and editorial fluidity in creating a daily and authoritative information schedule, with daily programming live from the morning until evening, to which are added special in-depth extras (100 days of special news on the war in Ukraine, director’s marathons, etc.). It is the professionalism and flexibility of the staff (technicians, employees and journalists) that guarantee quality live programming, both editorially and for use by the viewer, with a high productivity index in the activities carried out in the production center in via Novaro, a logistically saturated building, despite the limited dimensioning of resources in the technical production departments which does not facilitate the work processes.”

“Furthermore, colleagues mainly shared with the RSU the concern that our current schedule, consolidated and recognized by viewers, does not have further significant growth margins (shares and advertising investments). In this complex scenario, the Company is once again asked for an industrial plan that includes investments in human capital, training, technological infrastructures, as well as contents, in order to be able to compete in a constantly expanding and evolving market.”

“The RSU deems it appropriate to synergy with CDR and the Company to deal in advance with the possible changes underway, from the editorial plan to the production method and professional development, to be able to anticipate the new television/web usage needs and thus proposing to investors an offer targeted to the various commercial needs.”

“For all of the above, we invite colleagues to participate in the strike day next Friday 13 January 2023, to highlight that human resources are the productive engine and the future of every company: the workers of LA7 have always shown that they have the ability professionals to adapt to the different market scenarios despite the difficulties of recent years.”

“The Company is therefore required to introduce working methods in line with the times that take into account the relationship between work and private life, due professional recognition and the management of a positive corporate climate, which is fundamental to the growth of the Company itself. ”