The air temperature in Moscow on April 12 exceeded the climatic norm by 5 degrees. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, announced this on that day.

“Today, the maximum temperature in Moscow is predicted to be in the range of 17-19 degrees, this is May weather. The temperature is 5 degrees above normal, this is normal weather for May 9th. It turns out that the weather regime is ahead of its climate by almost a month,” he said. TASS.

Vilfand pointed out that the temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius has already been recorded at the main station at VDNKh, which indicates that April 12 was the warmest day since the beginning of the year.

The temperature in the center of Moscow was 17.3 degrees.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Hydrometeorological Center reported that in Moscow on April 12 there will be partly cloudy weather, no precipitation and up to 19 degrees Celsius. Wind of variable directions is predicted during the day at a speed of 2–7 m/s, at night – a northeast wind, its speed will be 5–10 m/s.

On April 10, Roman Vilfand predicted a cold snap of 5-6 degrees compared to the middle of the week in the capital by Easter.

On the same day, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that this week, residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region will mostly experience warm weather with temperatures up to 16 degrees, but a cold snap is expected by the end of the week.