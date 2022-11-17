The air alert, which was announced on the morning of Thursday, November 17, throughout Ukraine, has been canceled. This is evidenced by the data of the official resource on notification.

The alarm lasted almost three and a half hours. The first alarm signals sounded in the eastern regions of the country at 07:30 (08:30 Moscow time), after half an hour it spread to the entire territory.

Over the Kharkov, Poltava, Cherkasy regions and Dnepropetrovsk, flying rockets were seen.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed that the Ukrainian energy sector is being hit again. The head of the administration of the Odessa region, Maxim Marchenko, announced an explosion at an infrastructure facility in the region. Explosions were also reported in the Kyiv, Lvov and Vinnitsa regions.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the explosions occurred at enterprises and gas production facilities in Ukraine, including at the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk. The moment of the explosion was caught on video.

Earlier, on November 15, the Russian Armed Forces dealt a massive blow to the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities. According to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, all the missiles fired hit exactly at the designated targets, all objects were hit.

On October 10, Russian troops began inflicting massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.