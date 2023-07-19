The air quality index in the Emirate of Ajman reached 93.48%, according to the report issued by the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

Engineer Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector in the Department, confirmed that efforts do not stop and work continues for continuous development and application of best local and international practices in the public health and environment sector, under the directives of the wise leadership to maintain the health and safety of society.

He continued that the department attaches great importance to the field of air quality and confronting pollutants of all kinds, adding that there is currently a network of approved measurement stations in the emirate consisting of 7 stations distributed throughout the emirate, and the department also has a future plan to increase the number to 10 stations during the coming years to keep pace with urban development. in the emirate.

He said that the stations were classified according to the classification approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and monitoring through the stations contributed to raising the level of air quality, as the index recorded in the same period last year 2022 a rate of 93.37%, while the index achieved in the first half of 2021 a percentage 87.85%, which proves the emirate’s progress in the field of green cities, which are a preferred place to live and an ideal destination for tourism and investment.

He explained that the air quality indicator exceeded the targets set, and all stations were linked to the environmental data management program, which is one of the best programs applied locally and regionally, through which notifications are received, reports are prepared, air quality is monitored and any sources of pollution are monitored, indicating that all stations are equipped with special microscopic models. physical measurements such as wind speed and direction, relative humidity and essential gases.