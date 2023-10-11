When Hamas launched its deadly assault on Israel on Saturday, the invasion included fighters parachuting across the border from Gaza.

The so-called “Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades” – the military wing of the Islamist movement – attacked participants in a music festival in southern Israel and in Israeli towns near the border with the Gaza Strip. They gave the name “Al-Aqsa Storm” to the surprise operation.

Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht confirmed that Palestinian fighters infiltrated by “parachutes,” as well as by sea and land.

Photos and video images were shared on social media showing the Al-Qassam Brigades descending by parachute. It is the first time that this tactic is known to have been used in Hamas attacks against Israel.

Aerial crossing over the border fence

The Palestinian militants managed to cross by air the fence that separates Gaza from Israel aboard parachutes attached with seats for one or two people.

Powered by generators with propellers, they were directed toward targets as they advanced into the territory surrounding the Gaza Strip.

Background

Military parachutes are often used to airdrop army units, with a view to penetrating enemy lines behind the battle front.

Parachute teams were first deployed in the fighting between Nazi Germany and the Allied countries during World War II.

The Hamas attack on Saturday recalled the hang gliding operation carried out by two Palestinians, a Syrian and a Tunisian from the General Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The men left Lebanon with the intention of attacking an Israeli army site in November 1987.

Take off from the ground

In the Hamas operation, the militants used parachutes attached to engines and a rudder to steer them, and were thus able to take off from the ground.

That meant they could fly without the need to climb a hill to propel themselves or be launched from an aircraft.

The propulsive force of the motor allows the parachute to reach a speed of up to 56km per hour.

This type of parachute-glider can fly for three hours, at an average altitude of 5,000 meters.

They can carry up to 230 kilograms of weight – equivalent to four people – according to specialized websites.

These devices, which open like a parasol, can have a seat for one person or a cart with the capacity to accommodate two people.

Videos published by the “Military Media” of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades show the gliders taking off from the ground, each piloted by one or two fighters.

Other images show fighters firing from the air, landing and assaulting Israeli positions. Some of the parachutes transported fighters on motorcycles.

Hamas called the group of paratroopers who penetrated the separation fence the “Saqr Squadron.”

Why didn’t Israel detect the parachutes?

Videos published by Hamas media show armed paratroopers flying from Gaza under the cover of a massive missile attack launched from inside the Strip.

Some of them appear to be flying at low altitude, while others are seen higher in the sky.

They could be seen with the naked eye in the skies around Gaza.

Israeli media have wondered why Israeli army units did not detect them.

Israel’s military has not yet revealed the reason why its air defenses were not alerted by the air penetration, especially when the parachutes were so obvious that people could film them with their phones.

Is it possible that the Israelis were relying too much on technology instead of having line-of-sight patrols?

Some reports suggest that Israel’s air defense systems, such as Iron Dome and radars, are not designed to deal with such small flying objects.

Attack on multiple fronts

Hamas began its surprise attack with the launch of 5,000 rockets, according to a statement by the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Muhammad Al-Deif, issued on the first day.

The rocket launch was accompanied by an incursion by Hamas fighters by land and sea, using gunboats, and by air with parachutes.

Media and military reports indicate that the parachute attack and its ability to bypass air defenses was a decisive factor in allowing the border to be penetrated.

On the first day, the offensive resulted in unprecedented heavy casualties of civilians and military personnel in Israel.

The fighters took with them more than 100 Israeli civilians and military personnel, whom Hamas now threatens to kill.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/articles/cv20n56p5yno, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-10-11 13:30:07

Mohammad Hamdar & Hanan Razek

BBC News Arabic