In one of the most acute moments for the Colombian aviation industry, the control bodies seek to adapt to the post-pandemic scenario. The Superintendency of Companies has announced this Thursday morning that it is giving free rein to the request of the low-cost airline Ultra Air, paralyzed since the beginning of the year, to benefit from a business reorganization process. An announcement that not only serves as a lifeline for the company but also as an urgent call to remedy some structural competition flaws in the market.

In fact, Viva Air, the other low-cost airline that suspended its operations this year, had already taken advantage of the same rescue plan at the end of May. These are the last resorts deployed to stop a long and harrowing financial hemorrhage and overcome once and for all the devastating effects of the pandemic. Law 116, on business recovery, will allow the two airlines, among other actions, to settle their debts in deferred terms of ten years, as long as they reach an agreement with their creditors, workers and shareholders. That is why the lawyer Emilio Archila, a specialist in commercial competition, underlines the importance of the Government carefully reviewing the results of the recent study prepared by Aerocivil, which regulates the air sector in Colombia, on the conditions of market access.

“The conclusion was reached that there are gigantic barriers,” says Archila, “in infrastructure and access to the ‘slots’ [franjas horarias de despegue y aterrizaje]. Structural issues that must be resolved because otherwise the efforts to save Ultra or Viva will be a sad anecdote. The analysis is based on the documentation provided by Avianca and Viva Air during their unsuccessful business integration process.

Manuel Guillermo Sarmiento, director of the transportation law department at the Externado University, is skeptical. He claims that the aid to restructure Ultra is a “legal formality without any practical effect.” Ultra, he argues, has no way to respond to its creditors. It has no planes, no routes, no slots. “It is not viable as an airline. If he did not have the capital and resources to make a pre-payment for the fuel or to pay the lease fee for the planes, where is he going to get the resources to pay his creditors and start operating again?” concludes Sarmiento.

The air sector specialist Claudia Velásquez reiterates that the restructuring plans are not enough to change the background panorama. In her opinion, the aeronautics resolutions in the case of Avianca and Viva have outlined the path to follow: “They gave serenity and balance to the market and at the same time issued a message of tranquility for the actors who wanted to enter.” However, despite the fact that Aeronáutica gave the transfer a free pass in mid-April, the flag carrier gave up a few weeks ago due to the conditions imposed, such as returning a significant number of ‘slots’ (time permits) or indemnifying the passengers affected by the cessation of Viva operations.

An unsuspected epilogue for a tortuous commercial operation for which the path had been cleared, even archiving investigations by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, which investigated whether the business had already been carried out since the first half of last year without going through the approval from the regulator.

“For low-cost companies to become viable again in Colombia, there must be a government plan on the issue of VAT reduction, which as of this year returned to 19% for tickets and hotels. This has had a great impact and is a controllable matter. And secondly on the issue of market access, with special emphasis on the transparent and weighted allocation of slots at peak hours”, says Velásquez.

Jorge Enrique Sánchez, former Superintendent of Industry and Commerce, on the contrary finds that the role of the aforementioned control entities has been unsuccessful: “Aeronautics has made a mistake. Its role should focus on air safety and airport infrastructure concessions. Not so in market and competition issues and that has been proven”.

In the case of the Superintendence of Industry, it maintains that it has acted almost to the “limit of prevarication”, at the end of the administrative process against Avianca and Viva. “It is necessary to ensure that the responsible entities do their job in terms of consumer protection and the transparency of information to prevent a few companies from ending up with extraordinary market power”, he believes.

With the recent arrival in Colombia of the Swiss airline Edelweiss, and the low-cost Chilean American airline Jet Smart, analysts reinforce the idea that it is a market with all the given conditions, and experience, to forge a more solid and competitive

For now, the provisional disappearance of Viva and Ultra has meant greater difficulties in local traffic. between the two low cost they came to capture 25% of the national market and the crisis due to the skyrocketing of ticket prices, and the increase in fuel prices, is added to the reduced offer in a segment that covered travelers who previously traveled by road: “We must ask ourselves how to revitalize destinations like San Andrés, a natural market for Colombians, at reasonable prices. How to reduce fares to travel to the coast with a framework of clear and transparent conditions for competition”, says Claudia Velásquez.

However, the general director of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), the Irishman Willie Walsh, assured a few days ago during a congress in Turkey that the debacle of Colombian low-cost airlines is due solely to “business decisions” and no to other failures: “I know these airlines did not want to go out of business and they worked hard to stay in business. They were looking for opportunities with new investors. Colombia is still a market that has great opportunities. So I think the low cost model is definitely safe. If we look at Europe or the United States, these businesses, even with the additional cost of fuel, are very good. The low-cost model will continue to be a successful model.”

