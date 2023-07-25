The air inspector called zinc coffins with children the most terrible cargo of passenger planes

The inspector of the aviation security service of one of the Moscow airports, Arkady (name changed), named the most unusual cargo that he had ever checked. “Lenta.ru” publishes his story about the intricacies of the profession.

Air inspectors check the cargo that is transported by air, including on passenger aircraft. According to the interlocutor of Lenta.ru, among the senders there are individuals, and large companies, and small ones – for example, courier services that cooperate with online stores.

The interlocutor of Lenta.ru considers urns and zinc coffins to be the most unpleasant load. “People come here to work, give birth to children. Then something happens to these children, and they are sent home in coffins, in a zinc sheath that hides the smell. It’s creepy,” he says.

For me, the most ridiculous load is the illogical one. Once a bag of coal from Moscow to the Urals was sent to some mining town, where this coal is mined. Strange, there and so coal – no matter where you dig. But I did not miss it, because this cargo is a fire hazard.

Often, animals are sent on planes, and not only ordinary cats or dogs, but also exotic animals. “From what I took, I remember two alpacas, they are funny. Very funny chickens, parrots are the ones we see,” said the inspector.

Earlier, the driver of a fuel tanker, in an interview with Lenta.ru, called the main difficulty of his work. According to him, he is haunted by constant lack of sleep. “Between flights you rest for an hour or two – and again you go, and you go, and you go …” – he shared his experience.