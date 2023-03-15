In Moscow on Wednesday, March 15, the air temperature rose above +9 degrees. This day was the warmest since the beginning of the year, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

“At our reference station at VDNKh, an air temperature of +8.5 degrees was recorded an hour ago, and at Balchug it was above +9 degrees. This, of course, is impressive, the weather today is very comfortable and sunny. Today is the warmest day since the start of the year,” the weatherman told the city news agency.Moscow“.

At the same time, he noted that, despite the high temperature, one should not yet hope for the arrival of spring, according to the website. kp.ru.

“Today is a beautiful, warm day, but already at the weekend the temperature will drop significantly: during the day it will be above the norm, but at night it will drop to -10 degrees below zero. And next week will be more homogeneous,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a magnetic storm was forecast for Thursday morning. According to scientists, the Earth will feel the influence of the solar wind, writes “Moscow 24“.

On the eve of Vilfand said that it is still too early for residents of the Central Federal District (CFD) to think about changing winter tires to summer tires. Until mid-April, there are often night frosts in Central Russia, and black ice in the morning.