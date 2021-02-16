The air in German cities has become significantly cleaner. The pollution with nitrogen oxides had in some cases “considerably” decreased in 2020, said the Head of the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), Dirk Messnerwhen presenting current measured values. While the EU limit values ​​were exceeded in 25 cities in 2019, the figure was less than ten in 2020.

Hamburg and Munich are among the cities in which the air is not yet clean enough. Due to incomplete data, Messner could not yet say with certainty whether Berlin is also affected. In 2019, measurements on Leipziger Strasse showed an annual mean value above the limit value. Nitrogen dioxide are the pollutants that are mainly emitted by diesel cars.

In 2020, however, a number of cities that were even higher in the previous year remained below the prescribed limit values: These include the NRW cities of Cologne, Hagen, Dortmund, Oberhausen and Wuppertal. Overall, the limit values ​​were only exceeded at around three to four percent of the traffic-related measuring stations, compared to 21 percent in 2019.

According to analyzes by the Federal Environment Agency, improvements to vehicles are primarily responsible for the decline. Switching to newer, much cleaner vehicles would have had a noticeable effect. “After the diesel scandal, we can see that there are now new engines with which the limit values ​​can be met,” said Messner.

Software updates would also have contributed to the reduced pollutant emissions. Measures such as speed limits and local driving bans also contributed to better air quality.

The lockdown in the corona pandemic last spring also had an effect – but only to a very limited extent, as Messner says. During the lockdown, traffic in German cities fell by an average of 20 to 30 percent – and with it pollutant emissions.

But extrapolated to the year, the impact was not enormous, as many people drove as much as before after the lockdown. Messner’s conclusion: The better air quality is primarily due to environmental policy – and not to a “one-off effect”.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) nevertheless campaigned for ideas for the future design of cities to be taken from the lockdown experience last spring. People got on bicycles more often, the sky was clear of airplanes, and the birds were heard singing again. During that time, the minister said that you could have had a “faint idea” of how fewer cars, fewer planes and more walkers could change cities.

Higher limit values ​​for fine dust?

The trend is also positive for fine dust: In 2020, the lowest levels of pollution since measurements began in the late 1990s were recorded. The head of the Federal Environment Agency, Messner, still sees a need for action: “The limit values ​​are 20 years old and no longer correspond to the state of science,” he said.

In 2018, according to estimates, around 63,000 premature deaths in Germany were due to exposure to fine dust particles, in the EU there were a total of 417,000 cases. Studies recently showed that in regions with high levels of particulate matter pollution, the risk of a severe Covid 19 disease course is higher.

The World Health Organization plans to present new recommendations in the middle of the year. Messner advises politicians to tighten the limit values. Wood-burning systems and wood-burning stoves play a role as sources of fine dust. But car traffic with abrasion from tires, brake pads or road surfaces also has an impact.

The fine dust values ​​also vary depending on the weather. The comparatively mild winter last year had a positive effect, but on cold, clear winter days there is less air exchange and fine dust values ​​are higher.