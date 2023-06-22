Home page World

The situation around the submarine that went missing during a Titanic expedition is coming to a head: the rescue squads are running out of time. The oxygen reserves only last until today.

Boston – The dive to the wreck of the Titanic was supposed to be an adventure of superlatives – one of the largest rescue missions in the North Atlantic is now underway. With every hour the hope of finding the small submarine called “Titan” fades. The diving capsule is almost seven meters long. Five people are on board. Among them the British billionaire Hamish Harding (58), who had posted a post just before the start.

Accordingly, the weather in Newfoundland, where the expeditions to the sunken ship start, was very bad. The excursion, launched Sunday (June 18), was set to be the only expedition to the wreck of the Titanic in 2023. Radio contact with the mother ship broke off shortly after takeoff, and since then there has been no trace.

Search for Titanic submarine: Oxygen is running out – missing people need help

There is hardly any reason for hope, time is running out, the search area is huge. And now the oxygen in the mini submersible is running out. According to forecasts, the reserves last for 96 hours; so probably only until this Thursday afternoon (June 22nd). The US Coastal Authority announced the exact time of the critical point: around 1 p.m. German time, the crew should run out of air. They cannot free themselves.

The submersible “Titan” has been missing for days. The submarine started at 8 a.m. (local time) on Sunday for the wreck of the Titanic (3,800 meters deep) and was supposed to resurface at 3 p.m. After an hour and 45 minutes, contact with the Canadian mother ship “Polar Prince” broke off, said the US Coast Guard. At 5:40 p.m., the US Coast Guard was officially informed of the incident.

Titanic submersible “Titan” has been missing since Sunday (June 18, 2023) (archive photo). Contact with the mothership Polar Prince was lost an hour and 45 minutes after the dive. © Oceangate Expeditions/PA Media/dpa

Five people can sit in the “Titan”. British billionaire Hamish Harding, former French Navy diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, as well as Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate and British-Pakistani business consultant Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son are on board. The company Oceangate Expeditions offers trips to the wreck of the Titanic for US$ 250,000 (229,000 euros) per person.

Titanic submarine missing: what happened to the “Titan”?

So far there are only guesses about the whereabouts of the submersible. In the worst case, the “Titan” could lie in the sea at a depth of 4,000 meters. In contrast to a submarine, the diving capsule has only limited energy reserves. It therefore needs an escort ship to launch and also to resurface from the seabed, reported CNN. How could the “Titan” simply disappear in the Atlantic? Alistair Greig, Professor of Naval Engineering at the University College in London, describes two possible scenarios on the BBC. In both he suspects a defect in the diving capsule.

Former passengers describe the events surrounding the Titanic submarine as “improvised”. The former marine director of OceanGate, the operating company of the missing “Titan”, expressed security concerns back in 2018. Apparently, his concerns went unheeded; shortly afterwards he was released. (ml)