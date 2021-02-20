The Argentine Air Force relieved Vice Commodore Diego Bravo Reta as presidential aide “immediately”, after he was arrested on Thursday night at the Ezeiza international airport, with an undeclared weapon in one of his suitcases.

The decision was communicated through the official Twitter account of the institution.

“Given the events that are public knowledge, the Air Force informs that it has decided to relieve Vice Commodore Diego Bravo Reta as presidential aide immediately. The institution has been made available to the authorities to clarify the fact“, he specified.

Reta’s situation was discovered when he was getting ready last night to board an Aeroméxico flight that left for the Federal District at 10:15 p.m. He was part of the president’s entourage that will travel to Mexico.

The Airport Security Police (PSA) detected in the scanner of the luggage that goes in the hold of the plane, that in one of them there was a weapon, which Reta had not testified so he was prevented from boarding the flight and the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora Juan Pablo Augé was intervened.

Reta had assumed as presidential aide-de-camp on December 16, 2019 and is a military man with extensive experience.His last position, before being appointed aide-de-camp, was that of Liaison Officer before the American Air Forces Cooperation System (SICOFAA).