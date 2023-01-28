The official representative of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Yuriy Ignat denied the information that he told the Spanish newspaper El País about Kyiv’s desire to receive 24 fighters from the West.

He noted that journalists mistranslated his words.

“There were no such statements from me and such things have a very negative effect, because information is very sensitive and partners do not like it when something wishful thinking is presented,” Ignat said on the air of the telethon. His words are quoted by the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian edition Strana.ua.

The speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force stressed that in general, Kyiv needs not 24 aircraft, but about 180 fighters, notes “Gazeta.Ru”. According to him, this is the number of aircraft that will be able to protect the air of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, El País, citing Igntat, reported that the Ukrainian authorities are willing to receive 24 fighter jets from international allies as part of the first phase of new military assistance. It was noted that Kyiv wants to get F-16 aircraft, and is also considering the option of French Rafale and Swedish Gripen.

On January 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv expects to receive combat aircraft, artillery and long-range missiles from the West. He stressed that “we must also expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter the supply of aircraft for Ukraine.”

Also, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak, in an interview with Reuters, said that the Ukrainian government would insist on the transfer of Western fighters to the country after it received the tanks. He believes that if Kyiv gets fighter jets, it will be a huge advantage for him on the battlefield.

This is not the first statement by the Ukrainian authorities about the supply of fighter jets. On January 25, Der Spiegel magazine reported that after the West promised to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnik requested fighter jets, warships and submarines.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

