Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ittihad learned from reliable sources that the steps of the Federation Airplane Project are accelerating, with the establishment of an “integrated sports complex” that will serve as a tourist and sports destination in the Emirates, within the framework of the Federation’s investment plans within the framework of cooperation and partnership agreements that bind it with more than 22 national, continental and international federations.

During the coming period, the Volleyball Federation is expected to reveal the full details of the ambitious project that will see the light soon, which reflects the Federation’s seriousness in developing the game of volleyball and moving it to broader horizons in a way that serves Emirati sports in general and volleyball in particular.

In a related context, the deliberations of the General Assembly meeting of the Air Force Federation, which was held last Sunday evening at the headquarters of the General Sports Authority in Dubai, revealed that the Federation’s Board of Directors achieved a 26% budget surplus for the financial year ending in December 2023.

In detail, the Federation’s Board of Directors, headed by Abdullah Al-Darmaki and in the presence of Abdulaziz Al-Salman, Secretary-General of the Federation, and deputies and members of the Board of Directors, revealed during the meeting that the game federation’s revenues had increased by 24%, compared to 6% to reduce public expenses, bringing the total percentage of savings in the federation’s financial performance to about 30%.

The positive numbers on the financial level are consistent with the Federation’s stated goals, which were achieved over two years in a row, which are based on governance, creating new sources of revenue, developing current resources, applying the latest practices in the field of sports marketing, concluding agreements with the private and government sectors, and providing advantages to sponsors. .

During the previous period, the Air Force Federation signed contracts with specialized companies to market the Federation’s activities and competitions, in addition to sponsorship contracts for the participation of the junior national team in the West Asian Championship, while it is currently planning to announce an ambitious project to establish an “integrated sports complex” that will serve as a tourist and sports destination in the Emirates with the support of investors. .

On the sidelines of participation in the FIVB World Conference, which was held in the Netherlands at the end of September 2022, the Volleyball Federation concluded international cooperation agreements with more than 22 national federations with the aim of consolidating the bonds of cooperation, exchanging experiences, and organizing training courses and joint workshops for players, coaches and referees, which contributes to In developing the game level.

The recent general assembly of the Air Force Federation received praise from members and club representatives, starting with the ideal attendance rate for the Federation’s Board of Directors meetings during the past year 2023, which reached 98%, in addition to other motivating numbers, including achieving 85% of the goals of the strategic plan, which supports the general direction. The current council will continue during the new electoral cycle 2024-2028.

Rashid Ateeq Al Hameli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Jazira Club Group Games Company, expressed his happiness with the positive atmosphere of the plane’s general meeting, and said: “The commitment and intense presence of the members of the Federation’s Board of Directors throughout the season led to the harmony of the work teams during the past periods, and credit is given to the current President of the Federation and its Board of Directors.” Their ability to adopt realistic goals set through precise knowledge of what the game needs, and also the ability to update to achieve the desired goals.”

He added: “We have witnessed the achievement of many set goals, positive and motivating numbers, and openness in external relations with international and continental federations and friendly national federations in a way that supports the transfer of expertise and experience, in addition to investing in national cadres in the field of training and arbitration, and many others.”

For his part, Obaid Muftah Al-Mahrzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Wahda Sports Company, praised the work of the Board of Directors of the Air Force Federation, and said: “We noticed a big difference in the work of the current administration compared to previous boards of directors, especially in terms of positive changes in the regulations, structure, and organization of competitions, which will reflect positively on National teams,” noting that administrative disputes disrupted the work of previous councils.

He added: “The Federation’s flexibility in dealing with member clubs, openness to external experiences through various partnership and cooperation agreements, and the distinguished qualification of referees and coaches, are all positive goals that the Federation sought to achieve ideally,” pointing out that revealing the budget surplus and talking about increasing revenues and reducing Expenditures, despite the significant expansion in terms of local competitions and international participation of national teams, represent the top of the pyramid in the successes of the current council, stressing support for the continuation of the current administration for a new electoral cycle.