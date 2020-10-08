On the occasion of the 88th Indian Air Force Day, Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, in his address after taking the parade salute, praised the air warriors being deployed along the China border on short notice, and also said that the Air Force was able to protect the nation under all circumstances is ready. Bhadoria said, “I assure the country that the Indian Air Force is ready to protect the sovereignty and interests of the country under all circumstances”.

“I commend all the air warriors for their quick response to the recent tension on the Northern Frontiers, when we deployed our munitions at short notice to deal with any daring and the Indian Army’s Provided active support for deployment and all requirements. ”

The Chief of the Air Force said that in the emerging security scenario, there is a great need for a strong Air Force to fight in every kind of war zone. The importance of the space sector may increase in the coming years. Simultaneously, Bhadoria said that more attention needs to be paid to low cost options like drones.

Bhadauria said, “We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, campaign capability and will to deal with our enemy effectively when needed.”

Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Narwane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also attended the ceremony held at Hindon Airbase of Ghaziabad. During this time the Air Force also demonstrated its power. In the sky, fighter aircraft like Rafael, Tejas roared, then Chinook, Apache and Mi-35 helicopters were displayed.