Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev reported the downing of an air target by air defense systems

The Russian air defense system shot down an air target in Sevastopol. This was announced by the city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev in Telegram.

According to him, the debris of the object fell on a vacant lot in the Lyubimovka area. Operational and emergency services are being sent to the scene. Razvozhaev did not specify what target was shot down.