An air defense system (AD) went off in the Rostov region the night before to eliminate a ball-shaped object, regional governor Vasily Golubev said on January 4.

Earlier, information appeared in Telegram channels and social networks that on January 3, near Rostov-on-Don, eyewitnesses recorded the work of air defense. Local residents saw the flash and heard a loud sound.

“At an altitude of 2.5 km, a small object in the form of a ball was found, which flew freely in the wind. A decision was made to liquidate it, ”Golubev explained in the Telegram channel.

He urged everyone to remain calm, assuring that all forces and means are involved in ensuring security. “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier on the same day, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported two downed drones.

Also on January 4, Rostec said that Russia would begin mass production of a new generation of electronic warfare systems to counter drones within two months.

