Times: Kyiv is defended by the most powerful air defense system in the world, but there is not enough ammunition

Kyiv is protected from Russian missile strikes by the most powerful air defense system in the world. About it informs The British edition of The Times, citing a high-ranking source in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“Now the most powerful air defense system in the world is located near Kiev … These are Patriot, Nasams, German IRIS-T, S-300, French Crotale,” the source said. At the same time, he acknowledged the lack of ammunition for these systems.

According to him, it is impossible to plan military operations with the annual production of 150-160 Patriot missiles, since they are used in a month. “If we wait until autumn, mid-October, then they (the Russian army – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will hit energy infrastructure again. It’s undeniable,” the source said.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kyiv needs 10-12 Patriot air defense systems to protect the entire territory of the country. He suggested that the West “take a piece of paper and decide” what is cheaper – to provide systems or get a conflict frozen for many years.