Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Ain decided the “El-Clasico” against Al-Wahda with a “three”, within the “19th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and “Al-Zaeem” raised its score to “40 points”, to temporarily take the lead, while the “Al-Annabi” balance froze at 37 points.

Tin Edvay opened the goals of “The Violet” in the 25th minute, after Mohammed Al Shamsi, the Al Wahda goalkeeper, missed the shot fired by the player from the midfield, and Laba Kodjo added the second goal in the 65th minute, and Caio the third goal in the 68th minute.

Al-Ain took almost complete control over the course of the match, especially after Abdullah Al-Karbi, the Al-Annabi player, was sent off in the 56th minute, following violent interference with Al-Ain player Blasius, and the third goal gave more confidence to the Al-Ain players, who dominated the events of the match to a greater extent, in front of a technical decline. For Al-Wahda players, in light of the numerical shortage, and the difficulty of adjusting the outcome of the meeting, which ended in favor of Al-Ain with a “three”.

Al Ain fans celebrated with the players after the match, as they saluted the players and the technical staff at a high level, and took the lead.