Tenerife longs for Rommel Fernández, Dertycia, Pizzi or Nino. Footballers who made a difference in the opposite area. It is that the Blue and Whites are the third team in the category that shoots the most times on goal, but the worst in success since most of their shots, that is, 65%, do not go between the three suits. So everything becomes more complicated.

Although Ramis’s men are not the worst scoring team – they total 15 hits – the statistics reveal that aim is a factor to correct. ANDn these first 19 games played, Tenerife have finished 177 times (the same as Rayo and eleven less than Espanyol), but 116 of those shots were from outside or hit the post.

In this way, the blue and white are the ones who command this particular record, followed by Espanyol (109) and Rayo (106). At this start, in eight games there was no door reaching, at one point, to establish a historical figure of only eight goals scored, something that had never happened before in a league start.

Fran Sol is the Tenerife footballer who has tried the most, with 24 shots. At the moment, he only has three goals, but he has rarely seen the goalkeeper face to face and they were almost always distant shots. And when it has not been like that, the Madrilenian has been quite effective with the network. Álex Bermejo, with 18, is the next blue and white.

Another statistic that heads the insular table, but in this case positive, is that of the centers. It is the second that performs the most, with 400 and 100 of them reach the rival area. Nono, with 20 and Alex Muñoz, with 17, are the most successful. Now you just need to refine your aim a little more.