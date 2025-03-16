Madrid is characterized by the Spanish city with the most restrictive issuance area of ​​our country, because does not allow access to cars that are not entitled to a label Environmental of the DGT, except for the vehicles that are registered in the capital and pay the circulation tax there.

Therefore, with the aim that the automobile park is more sustainable and efficient, the Madrid City Council presented the Aid Plan 360 that it grants up to 1,500 euros if you decide to flatter a vehicle without label. Now, this help will also be available for those who donate their car to those affected by the DANA of Valencia, thanks to the ‘Solidarity on wheels’ initiative promoted by the Madrid town hall.

How to request the help of 1,500 euros to donate the car?

To carry out the application process it is necessary access the aid plan page 360 And at this point you have to carry out the process. Of course, you should ask about this solidarity mediated at the office of the 360 ​​private vehicles, located on Prince of Vergara street number 74, or contacting her by phone or mail.

In total, The maximum help will be 1,500 euros if you just decide to donate the car Or flatter it, although, in the event that you want to acquire a new vehicle with a zero label or echo, the aid increases considerably when donating your car.

What other aid exist in the plan changes 360?

A car with the DGT echo label on its windshield. Ayto From Madrid

The subsidy is divided into two categories, since its objective is to encourage the withdrawal of vehicles without label. Therefore, if you acquire a car with zero bad Help can reach 8,500 euros. In the case of vehicles with ECO label, the maximum amount is 5,500 euros, while for those of distinctive C the subsidy reaches 2,500 euros.

On the other hand, if you only buy a vehicle with a zero or echo label without delivering an old one for the scrapping, Base aid is reduced to 4,500 and 2,500 euros, respectively. In addition, the flattering of the old car is an essential requirement to access the aid in the purchase of a car with label C.





Rest of the plan’s aid changes 360

The Aid Plan changes 360 of the Madrid City Council included in 2024 Subsidies for the installation of recharge points With a game of 2.25 million euros, micromobility (150,000 euros), the distribution of goods (700,000 euros) and for taxis (1.3 million euros).

On the other hand, the deadline for submitting a request to receive aid varies according to the subsidy that you want and for the moment The call for this year has not yet come out.