Rajeh pointed out to Sky News Arabia that “instructions on Friday night stated that the crossing could be opened at any moment on Saturday,” explaining that “priority is for medicine trucks and urgent relief medical supplies.”

He continued, “Two medicine trucks from the Egyptian convoy were prepared, in addition to 18 trucks provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent of international relief materials that arrived through Al-Arish Airport.”

Rajeh noted, “These trucks were ready and waiting at the front of the convoy in front of the crossing since Friday night, and when the authorities decided to open it, they actually started entering, and after they are finished, we will wait for instructions regarding the rest of the trucks and other aid.”

He said, “Those responsible for the crossing were not notified of the number of hours it was scheduled to remain open.”

The aid convoy in front of the Rafah crossing consists of about 200 trucks, carrying food, water bottles, clothes, and medicines, 120 of which are loaded with aid from Egypt and the rest are international relief materials.

On Saturday morning, Egyptian television broadcast footage showing the opening of the crossing, and the beginning of the entry of medical aid and medicine trucks.

Egypt and the United States announced that they had reached an agreement to open the Rafah crossing for the entry of aid. This was scheduled to take place on Friday, but it did not happen, as the Egyptian equipment was repairing the damage caused by the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian side of the crossing, in addition to the fact that the crossing was not spared from the bombing, on Friday. , according to the media.

The US Embassy in Israel announced earlier on Saturday that it had received information indicating that the Rafah crossing would open at ten in the morning local time, seven in the morning GMT.