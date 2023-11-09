Given the increase in operations for the upcoming holiday season, the director of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), Carlos Velázquez Tiscareño, has read the letter to Mexican airlines: not a single flight plan will be allowed outside the official schedule. . The retired manager and vice admiral met on Tuesday afternoon with representatives of Volaris, Viva Aerobús and Aeromexico to warn them, once again, to refrain from marketing flights that do not have an official assigned schedule because they will not be able to fly. The aeronautical authorities reported 759 schedules marketed at a time other than the one assigned. The issue is not minor for a congested terminal, with more than 900 daily flights and more than 40 million passengers per year.

The director explained to EL PAÍS that this meeting was called because the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) identified marketed schedules for this November that do not have an official assigned schedule, which can cause delays and saturation of the airport with a consequent risk in operational security. “We realized that the airlines were trying to make illegal flights now in November and they have already been read the card. We are vigilant and we will take action. A strong season is coming for them and I already told them ‘if you take out an illegal flight we are not going to allow it even if it has passengers on board’, the director of the AICM concluded.

Carlos Velázquez Tiscareño in his AICM office, in August of this year. Rodrigo Oropeza

The manager insisted that, since last March, when the AICM management began to regulate the operational disorder due to the existence of “commercial schedules” that the airlines sold to passengers, compared to the “assigned schedules”, those determined by the terminal through a slot official. Airlines with greater history and compliance, such as Aeroméxico, do not have so much problem with their schedules because they are granted the most attractive slots in terms of demand, also taking into account compliance with the previous air season.

However, new airlines such as Volaris or Viva Aerobús must comply with the slots remaining and less commercially attractive. The problem originates when at an airport as congested as the AICM—with more than 40 million passengers annually—the airlines have a schedule, but deliberately choose to land or take off at another time because it is more commercially profitable. According to data from the aeronautical authorities, Volaris is the company with the greatest gap between official schedules and marketed schedules. And in this commercial battle between the authorities and the airlines, the passenger has been left in the middle, who must confirm the takeoff time of his next flight on the airport website or with his airline company.

Velázquez Tiscareño emphasized to the users of the capital’s aerodrome to verify their departure time on the official website of the air terminal that the flight has an official schedule and if they do not have this, contact the airline and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office. (Prophecy). Compared to a regular month, during the holiday season the influx of passengers at the AICM increases up to 30%. The forecast for the end of 2023 is that this terminal will serve more than 50 million people, which will represent an increase of 8% compared to travelers from the previous year.

Although since last September, this air terminal closed its runways to cargo-only flights, the director of the aerodrome acknowledged that the relief of this measure was minimal because it only had an impact on traffic jams in the surrounding areas, but it did not represent a problem on the passenger flow or on flights, since these represented barely 3% of its total operations.

Since taking over the reins of the AICM, Velázquez Tiscareño has made it a priority to reduce the capacity of the congested airport. Eliminating business hours is a first step, but it is not the only one. This administration is also pending the reduction of flights per hour from 52 to 43 starting next January 7. Although at first this controversial measure was scheduled for last October, it was postponed so as not to harm the flights offered in the winter season. With this prerogative, there is no excuse for airlines to insist on continuing to offer flights outside the official schedule.

