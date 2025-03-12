The application of artificial intelligence to the legal sector is not new. The great part of the AI ​​models have been conceived as a kind of large libraries that give responses based on patterns and statistical analysis of large volumes of information. Now, another step is taken in its use in the LegalTech sector with the development of Reasoning models with which there is a reasoned response, in addition to explaining how it gets to it.

This functionality has been incorporated into Justice, the first open source legal app that consists of a AI -based service To offer founded and also reasoned legal responses.

This solution freemade by the LegalTech Little John, consists of a tool of open source in which the foundation power is combined, specifically and clearly indicating the sources of information used, and the reasoning force.

In addition, the way in which the sources have been weighted and the how, where and why he has used them to have all this information and win in transparency.

In this way, lawyers and attorneys can Understand, verify and verify how they have reached these answers. The so -called “black box factor” is also eliminated in the generation of legal responses. That is, the lack of transparency is avoided in how decisions are made or the conclusions shown are made, they indicate to ELECONOMIST

This reasoning function is now available for free and without registration or downloads for all legal professionals, who can Obtain founded responses and access the detailed reasoning of the process together with a final conclusion which summarizes its key points.

These reasoned responses are a Paradigm change in the legal sectorsince it had been observed that both lawyers and attorneys were stopping to go to generalist models such as Chatgpt to opt for solutions with founded responses that are gained in safety and reliability, in addition to strictly complying with the current regulatory framework.

Besides, They are 100% verified responsessince the application not only stores the information, but also decomposes, analyzes and concludes with the call Iterative verificationwhich consists of reviewing the process several times to make sure there are no errors.

In fact, the solution itself carries out a Self -assessment in which AI itself reviews its conclusions to detect inconsistencies or possible failures. It is a key process in the field of law in which ambiguity and interpretation have a crucial role to avoid normative contradictions, detect possible conflicts between laws and guarantee logical coherence in each response. This allows minimizing possible risks and gaining efficiency in order to improve the quality of decisions.

With this new function, Justice expands its benefits. The tool, launched in 2023, has a wide file of its own with Legislation, jurisprudence and Spanish and European doctrine.

In addition, it has the “jargon” functionality to enhance legal communication between legal professionals and clients adapting in a unique way in volume, structure and language according to the peculiarities of jurists, adults, adolescents and even children.