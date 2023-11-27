A week and a half ago, Open AI CEO Sam Altman was fired. A total surprise for everyone, especially because the company behind the successful chatbot ChatGPT is doing so well. He is now back again. What’s up with that? Tech editor Stijn Bronzwaer explains why this internal struggle represents something much bigger.

