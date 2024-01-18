In an email to Google employees, Google informs that “several hundred people in the advertising sales sector will be fired.” With an internal note from Google's Chief Business Officer (CBO). Philipp Schindler confirmed the cuts, saying hundreds of jobs will be at risk “due to some changes in the tech giant's sales team.” Interested employees can apply for other open positions in Google departments, Schindler added.

Google also plans to create new roles and increase hiring this year. The giant did not mention generative artificial intelligence as the reason for the layoffs, but as The Hill reports “it is a fact that AI is revolutionizing the sector”. Last week, Google Cloud announced the use of artificial intelligence programs “to help retailers personalize online purchases, modernize operations, and transform the implementation of new technologies in stores.”

The International Monetary Fund predicts that the impact of AI will affect 60% of jobs, destined to disappear under the blows of advancing technology. The report therefore indicates the workers most at risk: operators in the telemarketing sector, or those in call centers, but also – we read in the study – artists (on this point the prediction seems a bit risky). On the other hand, specialist professions such as surgeons, judges, lawyers are safe: all figures who make use of and can benefit from the support of artificial intelligence, but who do not risk being replaced by the ability of new technologies to reproduce tasks hitherto linked exclusively to human intelligence.

The first layoffs in the United States

The language learning software company Duolingo announced the cut of 10 percent of its employees. AI will be enough to create texts and voices used by customers of the Duolingo app. The app Chegg, which specializes in online homework assistance services, also announced a 4 percent reduction in its workforce for the same reasons. And IBM plans to pause hiring for roles that AI could replace, for example by automating a third of back-office jobs over the next five years.