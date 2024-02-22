After what was the 1-1 draw in Naples against the local team in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League, FC Barcelona must once again focus on the Spanish League but without losing its eye on what the commitment will be. back, seeking to qualify for the quarterfinals of the momentous competition, which will take place on Tuesday, March 12.
Although everything is yet to be defined, Artificial Intelligence has already done its job and determined that the team currently led by Xavi Hernández will be the champion of this edition of the Champions League. How? We go over it.
After moving to the quarterfinals, leaving behind the Italian team where Diego Armando Maradona shone, the AI stated that in the draw that will be held to determine the crosses, the “Blaugrana” will be paired with Paris Saint Germain, which will come from qualifying against Real Sociedad (won 2-0 in the first leg).
Meanwhile, its classic rival real Madridwho will have arrived after beating Leipzig, will face Bayern Munich in the most attractive match of the quarterfinals of this Champions League, and after beating them will play in the semis against… yes, against FC Barcelona. The other semi? Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund.
“After a very close game, Surprisingly, Real Madrid will be left out and FC Barcelona will qualify for the grand finalwhere Manchester City will be waiting for him, who will eliminate Borussia Dortmund and reach the defining clash again,” reads the AI.
“In the final, the champion team, which will surprise the entire world, will be FC Barcelona“, is the last phrase of Artificial Intelligence when asked about the champion of this Champions League. Believe or burst. Trust or not trust. The AI has already spoken and now we have to wait to see if what was predicted comes true. Will it be?
