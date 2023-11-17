Sparks fly with the AI ​​agreement between China and Saudi Arabia: the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in the Arab country has collaborated with two Chinese universities to develop a artificial intelligence system (AI) focused on the Arabic language.

The professor Xu Jinchaoa Chinese-American mathematician who teaches at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, has reportedly launched an AI based on the technology Large Language Model (LLM)calling it “AceGPT”. This artificial intelligence system is based on Meta’s Llama 2 platform and was launched in collaboration with the School of Data Science of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHKSZ), and the Shenzhen Big Data Research Institute (SRIBD ).

The AceGPT model falls within Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lead the regional development of artificial intelligence technologyincluding projects such as creating supercomputers and implementing Large Language Models, which are critical for generative artificial intelligence systems, such as chatbots.

According to the project’s GitHub page, AceGPT was designed as an AI assistant for those who speak Arabic, providing answers to questions formulated in that language. However, it was highlighted in the disclaimer that the AI ​​may not produce satisfactory results in other languages.

Furthermore, the developers have stated that the template has been optimized for recognize possible improper usessuch as mishandling sensitive information, producing harmful content, disseminating inaccurate information, or failing to adhere to security controls.

Nonetheless, the project also warned users to take responsibility for their use, given the absence of definitive security controls. In fact, this aspect could potentially lead to negative phenomena such as disinformation produced thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

US concern over China-Saudi Arabia AI deal

With this AI agreement the United States fears the transfer of technological know-how between China and Saudi Arabia and therefore they have expanded licensing requirements export for GPUs manufactured by Nvidia and AMD, leading American companies in the tech sector. This move introduces significant hurdles for Chinese entities seeking to acquire such cutting-edge chips, which are necessary for building generative AI models.

According to Li Haidong, professor at the University of Foreign Affairs of China, this maneuver by the United States fully represents the ongoing competition with Chinawhich in this case, according to him, has the intent to slow down his technological development and also that of Saudi Arabia.

The US-Saudi Arabia relations have degenerated significantly in recent years, especially following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The United States has sought to increase Saudi crude oil production to hinder Russia’s energy market. But the Gulf country did not react well to this attempt at imposition, in fact acting in a diametrically opposite manner, namely by supporting Russian energy production and establishing closer commercial ties with the People’s Republic of China. It therefore seems that there American sphere of influence over Saudi Arabia is losing strengthto the benefit of the Russian-Chinese axis instead.

The AI ​​agreement between China and Saudi Arabia has deep roots

The collaboration between China and Saudi Arabia extends to various sectors, so we are not just talking about an AI agreement. In fact, the important ones are worthy of note projects in the solar and wind sector. Currently, Saudi Arabia is in advanced talks to establish official partnerships with the Chinese solar giant, Longi Green Energy Technology. In exchange for the technological transfer guaranteed by the Saudi side, China offers the necessary skills for the polysilicon productionrepresenting a significant industrial advantage.

The polysilicon it is a strategic element for the production of microchip, and China currently dominates the market, producing 80% on a global scale. Chinese specialization for this material originates with the introduction of US tariffs on Beijing’s 2013 polysilicon imports. Chinese manufacturers have gained a lot of experience in polysilicon production and they exploited regions with cheap electricity to achieve high exports. The region of Xinjiang is the striking example of this. The Turkish-speaking minority that lives here, the Uighurssuffers serious violations of human rights, being forced to work hard in organized industrial centers.

China already holds the role of Saudi Arabia’s main trading partner, with a balance in favor of Riyadh: 57 billion in exports compared to 30.3 billion in imports. Saudi Arabia, being the main one China’s oil supplierrecently announced the construction of a $10 billion refinery in the northeast of the People’s Republic.

The crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman considers China a key partner for its futuristic Vision 2030 program, and therefore is trying to involve Chinese companies in ambitious projects aimed at diversifying the economy away from the fossil fuel sector. Among these projects is the construction of the futuristic Neom metropolis.