NY.- Companies like OpenAI and Midjourney create chatbots, image generators and other artificial intelligence tools that operate in the digital world.

Now, the company founded by three former OpenAI researchers is using the technology development methods behind chatbots to create artificial intelligence technology that can navigate the physical world.

Covariant, a robotics company headquartered in Emeryville, California, is creating ways for robots to pick, move and sort things in warehouses and distribution centers.

Its goal is to help robots advance in understanding what is happening around them and decide what they should do next.

The technology also gives the robots a broad understanding of the English language, allowing people to chat with them as if they were in a ChatGPT chat.

The technology, which is still in development, is not perfect. But it is a clear sign that the artificial intelligence systems that power online chatbots and image generators are also going to power machines in warehouses, roads and homes.

Like chatbots and image generators, this robotic technology learns its skills by analyzing enormous amounts of digital information.

That means engineers can improve technology by feeding it more and more information.

Covariant, which was supported with $222 million in funding, does not build robots, but rather the software that makes the robots work.

The company aims to deploy its new technology with warehouse robots, providing a path for others to do the same in manufacturing plants and perhaps even on the roads with self-driving cars.

By picking out patterns in vast amounts of information, these systems can learn to recognize words, sounds and images — or even generate their own.

This is how OpenAI built ChatGPT, giving it the power to instantly answer questions, write documents, and generate computer programs.

He learned skills to select texts from all over the internet. Several media outlets, including The New York Times, have sued OpenAI for copyright infringement.

After identifying patterns in this series of images, sensory information and texts, the technology gives a robot the power to handle unexpected situations in the physical world.

The robot knows how to pick a banana, even if it has never seen it before.