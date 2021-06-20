A new technology that employs the AI ​​App it can be defined as frontier and developed by researchers UCL and Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) it could transform the ability to accurately interpret HIV test results, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

There Research was published in the prestigious magazine Nature Medicine.

The AI ​​App as an aid in HIV diagnosis: here are some details on the research

The London study team Center for Nanotechnology at UCL and AHRI has exploited algorithms of deep learning (artificial intelligence / AI app) to enhance the ability of healthcare professionals to diagnose HIV using lateral flow tests in rural South Africa. Their findings interest the first and largest study of HIV test results acquired in the field, which applied automatic appointment (AI) to classify them as positive or negative.

More than 100 million HIV tests are performed each year worldwide, meaning that even a small improvement in quality assurance could impact the lives of millions of people by reducing the risk of false positives and negatives. Using the potential of the sensors of various devices such as smartphones, cameras, processing power and data sharing capabilities, the experts have created an AI app with the ability to read test results from an image taken by end users. on a mobile device. It may also be able to report the findings to public health systems for better data collection and ongoing care.

The self-test is based on the results of the self-diagnosis of people for clinical support and surveillance purposes. Evidence suggests that some lay caregivers may have difficulty interpreting GDRs due to color blindness or myopia. The new study examined whether an artificial intelligence app could support HIV testing decisions made by field workers, nurses and community health workers.

A team of more than 60 field workers trained at AHRI first helped create a library of more than 11,000 HIV test images taken under various field conditions in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, using a mobile health tool and a protocol for acquiring the UCL developed images.