When the four hosts of the Agushto Papa podcast—all Mexican Americans in their twenties—were teenagers, they struggled with the music of their parents’ generation. The various styles that are called regional Mexican music have remained traditional in presentation and sound for decades. For young people who grew up very differently from their parents, listening to her was a complicated proposition.

“In high school I was a little afraid to tell people I was listening, because back then it wasn’t cool,” said Diego Mondragón, one of the program’s founders.

However, a lot has changed in the last five years, thanks to the influx of new talent with broad musical references, gestures borrowed from hip-hop, and greater global attention to Spanish-language music thanks to the rise of streaming. As a result, Mexican music is evolving rapidly and is heard more widely than ever. This movement, widely known as Mexican music, has created a whole new generation of stars: Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano, Grupo Frontera, Iván Cornejo, Fuerza Regida, DannyLux, Yahritza y Su Esencia, Eslabón Armado, Junior H and more.

Agushto Papa, who released his first episode on YouTube in March 2021 and has since amassed more than 270,000 subscribers, has become the most visible chronicler of this wave—showcasing new releases, featuring artists, and reporting news. on stars and rookies alike.

Five months ago, the drivers —Mondragón, 23 years old; Ángel López, 23; Diego (Keko) Erazo, 24; and Jason Nunez, 23 — moved out of their respective family homes and into a shared house in Stanton, California, to create a more centered environment.

“As first-generation immigrants, whether we like it or not we always feel a little out of place or a little like we’re intruding on something,” Lopez said. “And now, with music, we hear people our age talk about issues we have living here in the United States as Mexicans.”

Most of the program’s interviewees are of a similar age and cultural background to the hosts, so they are comfortable.

Erazo added that the informality of the environment contributes to the presenters’ ability to engage in open conversation with their guests: “They needed a place where they could be themselves, be who they are, express their feelings, get it all out instead of saying, ‘ Yes sir, no sir.’”

Perhaps most importantly, however, they have not only reconciled their relationship with the music of their parents’ generation, but they have also been able to convince their parents that their music is valid as well.

Mondragón said of his mother, “Now she understands that we need a Nata, we need a Peso—to show Mexico to the world, to us.”

