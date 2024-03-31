A draw and thanks to Águilas, who adds one point that is insufficient to reach the goal of a playoff that looks further away with each passing day. The blue and white team continues in free fall, going from bad to worse, especially in the games played at El Rubial, where the fans believe less and less in a team that did not feel well at all with the change of coach. The Cartagena subsidiary, bottom and with no options to save itself, yesterday gave a bath to an Águilas team that was previously accused of not scoring goals and plays in attack, but at least stood out in defense.

Yesterday they did not lose thanks to the interventions of goalkeeper Iván Buigues, who saved a point for Iñaki Bea's team with several incredible saves. The Águilas were once again whistled by a large sector of fans, who are waiting for their team and cannot find it anywhere.

Eagles Iván Buigues, Joel, Pladevall (Ebuka, 55), Pelón, Góngora, Tropi, Mario Abenza, Damián (Aitor Pons, 68), Isi Ros, Sandji (Solano, 68) and Francis Ferrón (Karim, 68). 1 – 1 Cartagena B Saldaña, Guerrero (Albiar, 68), Fromsa, Checo (Antonio Arcos, 67), Climent, Cassio, Guille Bernabéu, De Pedro, Diego Iglesias, Cellou and Iván Ayllón.

1-0: m. 17, Francis Ferrón. 1-1: m. 67, Ayllón (p).

Referee:

Pujol Salar. C. Balearic. He cautioned locals Isi Ros, Sandji, Mario Abenza and Ebuka. And the visitors Diego Iglesias, Saldaña, Guerrero and Cassio (2) were sent off in the 90th minute.

Incidents:

El Rubial, 1,200 people.

And all this despite the fact that in this match Águilas took the lead after 17 minutes of play, taking advantage of a serious defensive error by Cartagena B, through Sandji who gave the ball to Ferrón to score the 1-0 at will. That advantage did not mean that Águilas took control of the match and tried to increase the score in their favor, quite the opposite. The team that reacted and took control of the game was Cartagena B. It is unusual that this team occupies the last position in the table, because in El Rubial it gave the impression that the positions were changed and those who seemed to be at the bottom were those from the Águilas, that team with ambitious aspirations that have not been confirmed.

Águilas has been suggesting that its squad is unbalanced, its shortcomings are becoming more and more noticeable and in this match the young players of the Cartagena reserve team unmasked them on the pitch of El Rubial. And as the minutes passed, it was feared that the visitor's tie was about to fall. After forgiving several attacking actions by Ayllón, De Pedro or Diego Iglesias, which did not end in a miracle goal, the play came in the local area in which Ebuka committed a penalty, which by the way is not the first in which It's in season. Minute 67 and the Águilas defender in an avoidable action, puts his foot in and knocks down Ayllón. The Valladolid player was in charge of turning it into a 1-1 scoreline.