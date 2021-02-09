The City Council, through the departments of Carnival, Culture and Tourism, began to Prepare the file to request the declaration as an Asset of Cultural Interest of the Águilas Carnival, a festival that has also been classified as International Tourist Interest since 2015. The Councilor for Tourism, Ginés Desiderio Navarro, explained that, “although this year our biggest festival is not celebrated, from the Consistory we continue working to obtain all the recognitions that this appointment”.

The BIC declaration is a protection figure contemplated in the Historical Heritage Law, recalled the mayor. In fact, “Unesco points out that heritage, understood as the elements that identify a community, that have been inherited from our ancestors and that must be preserved as long as our heirs know about them, is not limited only to monuments or collections of objects, but also includes intangible or immaterial elementsDesiderio explained.

The proposal to declare BIC the Carnival started a few weeks ago, when the Consistory made the consultation to the Community. “Now we have begun to collect all the necessary material that must be presented in a dossier. This file will collect all the unique aspects of the festival, such as its history, its roots, the relationship it has with other BICs in the municipality … “, said the mayor.

The City Council has one year to prepare said report and present it to the regional Administration, which is in charge of approving the distinction. «Once we deliver the dossier, the Community technicians will have to come to Águilas to check that everything the report says is true. This way we will achieve the cataloging, although there is still a lot of work ahead of us, ”Desiderio pointed out. He added that «will be a protection for our Carnival. On the one hand, it will be a recognition of our party. On the other, the administrations will have to make an effort so that this cultural representation continues to be held every year.

Alonso: «It will be the no more»



The clubs welcomed this announcement with joy. The president of the Federation, José Alonso, explained to LA VERDAD that «this is very good news for our biggest party. It is a joy that comes at a time of great sadness, since the pandemic has forced the suspension of great events. According to the representative of the supporters clubs, “the beginning of the file is something that the mayor, Mari Carmen Moreno, told me a few days ago. With this cataloging, I am sure that we are going to give our party more grandeur. Everything that is done for Carnival will always be good. He added that “with the BIC declaration, Carnival will be promoted much more. It will be a very important blow, and the party will become the ultimate “.