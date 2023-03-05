Mexico.- For several days some users in social networks and the media have reported that the Aguilar family has been having difficulties selling tickets to his concert in Plaza Mexico.

It seems that in the course of the last week for the sale of the tickets of the ‘Jaripeo without borders‘ in Plaza Mexico, it has been announced that “nobody wanted to buy the tickets”, pointing out that they would not attend the show even if they are giving them away.

We recommend you read…

One of the reasons why people do not want to buy the ticket for the concert of The Aguilars It is because the prices were very high, ranging from 308 pesos to almost 2,800 Mexican pesos.

Despite the fact that days ago Pepe Aguilar spoke about it and said that everything was fine, assuring that the tickets were about to run out, the truth is that the television stations began to do different dynamics to give away some tickets.

We recommend you read…

Faced with this situation, Internet users did not hesitate to make fun of the family of talented singers again for the little success they have had recently.

However, a few hours after the concert by Ángela, Leonardo and Pepe Aguilar began, the page announced that there was already very little availability for the presentation in the Plaza Toros México.

It seems that the only places available for the Jaripeo are only in the boxes and general area, but only when the concert begins will it be known if the three singers managed to fill the square.