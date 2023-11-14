Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo was murdered by his romantic partner, Dorian Daniel Nieves Herrera, who then committed suicide, as announced this Tuesday by the prosecutor of the State of Aguascalientes, Jesús Figueroa Ortega. “The investigation we have is that an argument begins between the two of them on the upper floor of a property, we found a stain on the bed and disorder on the other side,” the official said in an interview in RadioFormula. “Once the autopsies were found, we found 20 wounds on the magistrate’s body, 19 of which were superficial with a sharp object that we detected as razor blades,” Figueroa mentioned.

According to the official’s story, several footprints of blood were found, as well as a drip that suggests that Baena Saucedo was still alive when he went down the stairs after the argument and the knife attack. “One of the wounds, the fatal one, is caused in the jugular, in her neck, it is what causes abundant bleeding in the magistrate“said the prosecutor.

The bodies of Baena and Nieves were found on the ground floor of the home in the Punta del Cielo subdivision, where Baena resided. Cut wounds were found on several fingers on the hands of the lawyer’s partner, which, according to the authority, indicates his responsibility. According to initial investigations, there were no other people involved in the deaths.

“We estimate that he went up for another knife and caused a wound in the front part of his neck, thin, wide, which caused the loss of his life and both bodies were centimeters from each other,” said the prosecutor.

This theory, however, has been pointed out as not very credible, even by the prosecutor himself. “It may seem like a hypothesis, for many people, not very credible, but we are being careful, especially to leave the record and conservation of all these signs and that without mentioning all the inspection that was carried out on the place,” Figueroa clarified.

Almost a day after the death of the magistrate, toxicology tests have not yet been completed to show whether Baena and Nieves were under the influence of alcohol or other substances. “Prior to removing the bodies we had to collect all the evidence, the schedule for the autopsies was last night, at that time we took laboratory samples because it is a matter of hours to have those results,” the prosecutor said.

The circumstances of the death of magistrate have generated suspicion among public opinion in Mexico. On the one hand, the questions about whether or not it is a hate crime based on gender identity, claimed by Baena Saucedo himself as a non-binary person, or on the preference of his romantic partner, whom Today he is held responsible for the murder and his suicide.

The only video records that exist about the couple are of both of them entering their home “walking normally,” as expressed by the Aguascalientes prosecutor. Baena Saucedo, 38, called herself “a non-binary and proudly homosexual person,” that is, someone who does not identify with either the male or female gender.

Just a few hours after his death, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest his death, dissatisfied with the explanation that it was a crime “of a personal nature.” “Crime of passion, national lie” or “Sir, madam, do not be indifferent. Dissidents are killed in people’s faces,” were some of the protesters’ proclamations.

