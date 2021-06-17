After the claim of a group of neighbors who requested the reopening of the park, the Agronomy faculty from the University of Buenos Aires (Fauba) reported this Thursday that “for the moment” will not allow access to the property to the “general public”, since “it is not compatible” with the fulfillment of the protocols established by the house of studies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are living days in which the second wave of Covid does not allow us to see a change in these procedures in the short term, but we hope that when the situation improves they can implement measures that allow access to the property of the neighbors “, they indicated from the Fauba.

In this context, they affirmed that “for the moment, the only way to continue caring for the community is to maintain a low level of presence and not authorize the holding of meetings.”

“In the same way, the access of the general public is not allowed, since it would be impossible to control your income and permanence“they argued.

The Agronomy Park was used by the neighbors to walk or jog around the property. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

From the house of studies they pointed out that the faculty “is located within a university campus located in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires”, in which “the classrooms, laboratories, research institutes and offices are located that, added to the spaces at the open air for teaching and research, allow the development of their academic activities “.

“Although the ownership of the property belongs to the University from Buenos Aires, pedestrian access has always been allowed of the general public during the day and in certain areas, admitting that the neighbors enjoy the space “, they stressed.

Meanwhile, they explained that “due to the restrictions and care derived from the pandemic, access to the general public is momentarily not allowed.”



From the Faculty of Agronomy of the UBA they affirmed that “the opening to the general public is not compatible with the development of essential academic activity”. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Fauba’s decision to keep the Agronomy property closed, which has remained this way since March 2020 when the quarantine began, was ratified last week by a resolution of its Board of Directors.

The administrative measure provides that “access to the general public will be authorized, once authorized by the competent health authorities and those of the University.”

“The opening to the public in general it is not compatible with the development of the essential academic activity of the Faculty Attentive Agronomy would not allow compliance with the protocols approved by the authorities of the University with the intervention of the health authorities of the Nation and City, “the resolution provides.

In addition, consider that the record of the Legislature, that asks the Government of Buenos Aires to carry out the procedures before the UBA to achieve the reopening of the property, “It ignores that the domain of what is mentioned as Agronomy Park, corresponds to the property of the Faculty of Agronomy “.

“On December 30, 1965, by deed 555 passed before the Notary Public of the Nation, Jorge E. Garrido, in the office of the President of the Nation, Arturo Umberto Illia, the lands occupied by the Faculty of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine that comprised the patrimony of the National State, affected by the University of Buenos Aires, are transferred to the latter, “the resolution specifies.

With information from Télam

DD