In the Rostov region, the investigation of a criminal case on the mass death of animals due to the misuse of chemicals has been completed. The defendant in the case is an agronomist of an agricultural production cooperative, the regional prosecutor’s office reports.

The investigation believes that from October to November 2022, the man used a drug to control rodents on the land plot of the enterprise in the Kagalnitsky district. The bait, filled with a poisonous chemical, he placed not in holes, but on the surface.

“Access to the bait has become possible for wild animals living in this area. This led to the mass death of hare hares, ”the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Investigation of a criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 247 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The use of chemicals in violation of the established rules, if this act caused the mass death of animals”) is completed. As clarifies RostovGazetathe materials were transferred to the Zernogradsky District Court for consideration on the merits.