BRASILIA (Reuters) – The agribusiness technical group of the new government’s transition team will have representatives from different sectors and the main producing regions, in addition to senators Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), Kátia Abreu (PDT-TO), businessman Carlos Ernesto Augustin and deputy Neri Geller (PP-MT).

According to Geller, who met this Friday with PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, the names will be formalized on Monday.

“A member of the ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein) must participate — they are more involved in the health issue, exporting animal protein. Someone from Abrapa (Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers) will participate, who must be Mario Portocarrero, and someone from the OCB (Organization of Cooperatives in Brazil)”, said Geller.

Technical nominees must also include a name from Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and western Bahia, including someone linked to the National Confederation of Agriculture (CNA).

Geller, Fávaro and Augustin were the main interlocutors of the PT campaign with the sector, traditionally aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro. Geller, however, says that an opening for conversations has already begun.

“Dialogue is taking place, the sector is starting to talk. Improved dialogue, the dust needs to settle, it’s settling. We are bringing people in, people who have more balance, who are more moderate, so that we can occupy spaces and discuss policy from the agribusiness point of view,” said Geller.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)