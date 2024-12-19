A report commissioned by the Secretary of State for Commerce confirms that the agricultural sector is the worst off in the trade agreement that the EU wants to resume with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The creation of the largest tariff-free commercial space in the world these days mobilizes a Spanish agricultural sector on alert due to the repercussions on its marked lack of profitability. Statistical data supports their complaints.

In 2019, after the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between the EU and Mercosur, the Secretary of State for Commerce commissioned an impact study for the Spanish economy, which was directed by the professor of Applied Economics at the Complutense University of Madrid María Concepción Latorre and which was also authored by the Norwegian Hidemichi Yonezawa and the German Zoryana Olekseyuk.

Among other relevant positions in her extensive resume, Latorre has been a consultant for the World Bank and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, for which He also directed a study of the impact of Brexit in Spain. He has belonged to the group of international trade experts of the European Commission since 2016. In the study he analyzes the impact of the elimination of tariffs on trade relations between Argentina and Brazil, Mercosur with the EU and Spain, in addition to the behavior of variables such as employment , production or wages in year 16, when the full validity of the treaty would be reached.

Although the authors agree that the EU-Mercosur Agreement “represents a win-win for all its signatories,” they recognize that The positive impact “will be more visible on the Latin American side”. But the study also reflects that in the Spanish case, the effects between the different sectors are very different and that the agricultural sector will suffer the worst consequences.

Especially eloquent is the fall that will occur in the volume of Spanish agri-food exports. Although the opening of new markets will increase Spanish sales to Mercosur by 35%, those to the European Union will contract by 0.80% due to the increase in imports from the four South American countries. At a global level this ratio is cushioned and the drop is reduced to 0.46% (see graph).

Last year, 67% of the 70,430 million euros exported by Spanish agri-food was destined for the European Union, while what was sent to the Mercosur countries amounted to just 419 million euros.

The evolution of exports in the agricultural sector is the worst of the three sectors of activity analyzed since manufacturing and services reduce their sales to the EU by 0.39% and 0.11% although at a global level they increase by 0.35% in the first case and only decrease by 0.05 in the second.

By products, the greatest contraction of exports will be recorded in cattle (-3.84%, followed by pork (1.20%). The competition that our operators will have in the European Union, their main market, will also be transferred to the internal market. The report’s projections indicate that Spanish purchases from Mercosur will grow by 0.51%, second highest after services.

In this sense, the report indicates that the highest increases in imports driven by the tariff opening of the agreement with Mercosur occur in the agricultural sectors: beef (2.83%), other foods (2.24%), pork ( 1.1%) and fruits (0.82%). Another of the variables analyzed, the evolution of production, also leaves the agricultural sector in the worst situation. Thus, it will fall by 0.24% while it will increase in manufacturing (0.09%) and services (0.18%. By products, beef leads the ranking with a fall of 1.04%.

Employment is another of the black points of the Agreement for the agricultural sector, with a fall of 0.12% compared to increases of 0.10% and 0.13% in manufacturing and services. The positive balance is found in the last two variables studied. The trade agreement will mean a salary increase for those employed in the countryside, although negligible, 0.02 percent, compared to 0.14 or 0.15 in the other two sectors. Finally, The drop in food prices will also be barely perceptible, 0.06%although on the contrary, they rose slightly in manufacturing (0.01) and in services (0.06).