THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 23 October 2022, 15:56



Just a few days after asking the CHS to eliminate its measures in the lagoon, the agricultural sector comes together again to demand a modification of the law for the recovery and protection of the Mar Menor. Proexport, UPA, COAG, Asaja and Fecoam propose the “redefinition” or “repeal” of more than a dozen articles of the standard, such as those that limit agricultural activity in the 1,500-meter strip or crop cycles.

In the document, the organizations maintain that “the regulatory hyper-regulation to which the agricultural sector of Campo de Cartagena has been subjected in a period of just 6 years is unparalleled.” For this reason, “the sector considers that it has sufficient experience and technical judgment to be able to identify which regulatory elements have been shown to be excessively restrictive for the development of agricultural activity in the area.”

The organizations set out in their brief “the points that have been identified as highly harmful to agricultural activity, trying to help the legislator to clearly identify which regulatory aspects generate serious controversy due to their lack of specificity or due to the manifest legal insecurity that it generates in farmers and companies.