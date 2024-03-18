In the anteroom of the Perfect storm there are more than 27 thousand corn producers of Sinaloa and 6 thousand producers of wheatwho, indebted and selling assets, managed to survive the disastrous scheme of commercialization last year, which consisted of the purchase of corn by SEGALMEXwhich left the Sinaloa State Government for more than 3,800 million pesos and even so, there are around 90 producers that they have not yet paid their harvest10 months later.

By the way, this Tuesday the State Council for Sustainable Rural Development will meet to analyze the pending payments, but as I said Napoleon Bonaparte: “if you want something not to be resolved, entrust it to a committee.”

Among the most pressing challenges of the current autumn-winter cycle 2023-24 there is a lack of water, since 11 dams They are at 16% of their capacity, compared to the 42% average of the last 30 years.

Furthermore, 100% of the state territory has some degree of drought: 1 municipality with moderate drought (Escuinapa), 3 municipalities with severe drought (Concordia, Rosario and Navolato), 8 municipalities with extreme drought (Ahome, Angostura, Badiraguato, Elota, Guasave, Mazatlán, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado) and 6 municipalities with extraordinary drought (Cosalá, Culiacán, Choix, El Fuerte, San Ignacio and Sinaloa).

It should be noted that 91% of Sinaloans live in municipalities with extreme drought and extraordinary drought.

In addition, producers face the dismantling of the field carried out by the Federal Government, eliminating more than 30 support programs and the National Development Finance and ASERCA.

And to add more ingredients to the perfect storm that is looming for Sinaloa, today corn and wheat are priced below $4,000 per ton, which is insufficient to cover their production costs and even less to support their families.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock assures that: “he does not see marketing problems and that it is likely that the market will not intervene and they will wait for the physical ones”, that is, the harvest, to take some measure, as well how serious the statements are.

By the way, the Strategic Reserve is not a Strategic Reserve, but rather an oversupply, a surplus of 1.6 million tons of corn that has not been able to be sold and that is generating storage costs and financial costs, which will put downward pressure on prices. regional in the harvest.

All these elements foresee a disastrous scenario for the Sinaloa countryside for the 2nd consecutive year and the consequences will be paid not only by the 33 thousand corn and wheat producers in Sinaloa, but also by the 130 million Mexicans, who will import more expensive foods.

For example, this year we are going to import 88% of the rice we consume, 86% of the yellow corn, 76% of the bread-making wheat and 38% of the beans consumed in

the country.

In conclusion, the drought, financing, the increase in production costs, the collapse of prices, the fall in national production and the increase in imports are the issues that the candidates should be talking about in their proposals, but unfortunately, either they do not know the issues or they prefer to distract citizens with disqualifications and dirty campaigns, just as the Roman poet Decimus Juvenal said: “bread and circuses to the people.”

Therefore, I ask you, dear reader, does it seem right to you that despite the collapse in international prices, the government stands aside and does not intervene?

