This week would be all or nothing for the agricultural agreement. But the deadline, which has been postponed several times, was once again not met. Early on Thursday morning it became clear that the negotiations on the agreement to be concluded had not collapsed, but that again there was no finalized agreement. Agriculture minister Piet Adema spoke of “weeks” in which “intensive talks” still have to be held.

In this Hague Affairs we will talk about the agreement that did not come. You will hear from Philip de Witt Wijnen and Rosa Uijtewaal about the run-up to this moment, where the sore points lie – how the relations are at the negotiating table and what it says about this cabinet that large dossiers keep being pushed forward.

@apjvalk // @PhilipdeWW // @RosaUijtewaal

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Read further

Agriculture agreement again delayed for ‘weeks’

The agricultural agreement is not getting any closer. What if it doesn’t come at all?

Blow for the government: technical innovations that should reduce nitrogen do not work sufficiently

Nitrogen file