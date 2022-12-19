The demonstration of police and civil guards against the ‘gag law’, held on November 27 of last year, as it passed through the Congress of Deputies. JOHN BARBOSA

The massive demonstration called by police unions that, on November 27, 2021, toured Madrid to oppose the reform of the citizen security law, known as the gag law, has had no influence on the negotiation that, in the last 10 months , has maintained the PSOE with its parliamentary partners to agree on the scope of the reform of this norm approved by the PP in 2015. The agents then focused their criticism on seven amendments that the socialists and United We Can had presented and that they considered harmful to their performance .

Of these, in six there is already an agreement between the parties that have participated in this negotiation —in addition to the two government partners, PNV, ERC, EH Bildu and Junts— to go ahead against the criteria of the police unions, according to sources. aware of the agreements. And the seventh, the prohibition of the use of rubber bullets to suppress street riots, is still under debate. The reform of the law will restart its parliamentary process the day after tomorrow with a meeting of the presentation in which the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos will already participate, the parties that encouraged that demonstration by police officers.

The agreements already reached by the PSOE and its parliamentary partners determine that article 16.2 will specify that the maximum time that the Police may have a person at the station to identify them will be two hours, and not the current six. Only in exceptional situations can the measure be extended to this last term, although in that case the agents must explain in a “verifiable” way what the cause was. The policemen believe that two hours is insufficient.

The agreed text for this article will include a second point rejected by the agents: the obligation of the policemen, once the identification is completed, to return the citizen to the place from which he was taken to the police station when it is in a different location. The police unions denounce that this addition will turn them into “taxi drivers”.

The agreement also modifies the concept that, until now, the gag law gave to the presumption of veracity of the agents (articles 19 and 52) and that granted probative value to their testimony. The six parties have agreed to now include the requirement of “logic, coherence and reasonableness” both in the statements of the agents and in the texts of their minutes and certificates so that they preserve that presumption. Police unions believe that these requirements may leave many actions without legal coverage.

The parties also have a closed agreement to reform article 23 and to allow demonstrations to be held without prior communication. The agreed text determines that this type of meeting caused by events with social repercussions that justify an “immediate” public demonstration by a sector of society will not be punishable. The police oppose it because they believe that, without notice, they will not be able to organize a security device.

The agents also criticize that the possession of narcotic substances for personal use (article 36) goes from a serious to a minor infraction (with the consequent reduction in the amount of the fines) considering that it is an incentive for drug trafficking. The parties deny it and have agreed to carry out this reduction. In addition, the pact also lowers the penalty in the case of growing marijuana in visible places, such as balconies. It will only be punishable, and as a minor offence, when the plants are accessible to third parties.

The text also provides for leaving without sanction the taking and dissemination of images of the agents during their actions. This modification is required by the Constitutional Court ruling of January 2021, which concluded that part of article 37.1 was unconstitutional. The reform proposal only limits dissemination when the images affect the right to privacy or security of the agents. The police believe, however, that despite this caveat, his personal life can be violated.

Where there is still no agreement is on the use of riot control material and, specifically, rubber balls (article 23). The PSOE is the only one that still defends keeping this material, although with a protocol that requires “always using the least harmful means and avoiding those that cause irreparable injuries.” Opposite have been positioned ERC, Junts and EH Bildu, who defend its immediate ban; and the PNV, which advocates the model implemented by the Basque Executive and which restricts its use by the Ertzaintza to very exceptional cases. But also Unidas Podemos, a government partner of the Socialists, which proposes creating a commission chaired by the Ombudsman, to study “the transition and substitution” of rubber balls with less harmful material. The police, for their part, reject cuts in their riot gear.