Those who have closely followed the recent history of economic policy in Colombia maintain that the General Budget of the Nation that will be voted on this Wednesday in Congress will be the most decisive in a decade. The forecast is reserved. Even more so, if you will, after last week’s agreement between the Executive and truckers to raise the price of a gallon of diesel by 800 pesos this year. An achievement that unblocked the paralysis generated by the blockades, but still short of the initial claims of the Government. It is, ultimately, an obstacle for the Ministry of Finance, which plans to approve 502.6 billion as a ceiling for public spending in 2025 amid serious collection problems and fiscal imbalances.

This is a 3.9% increase compared to this year. The basic document of the Ministry of Finance indicates that 12 billion would be subject to parliamentary approval of the financing law that was presented on Tuesday. An issue that has raised reservations in broad sectors of Congress. This project, which in practice constitutes a new tax reform, seeks to increase revenue through an increase in income taxation for the “super-rich”, while lowering it for companies.

The parliamentary vote, which has a deadline of September 15, will determine much of the management for the two years remaining for a government in the process of healing the economy and advancing its proposals for social reform included in the electoral program. The tension between the two realities is evident: “Why don’t they want to lower the income tax for Colombian companies? It seems that the budget, as the Constitution and the law say, will be issued by decree,” the president posted on Tuesday morning in a defiant tone.

Various analysts, former ministers, analysts and organisations such as the Autonomous Committee on Fiscal Rules (CARF), in charge of monitoring compliance with the limits stipulated in spending, have advocated prioritising austerity and budgetary stability. After the recent setbacks of the left-wing Executive in preparing the projections for this year’s budget, due to the elimination of sources of financing, there are many voices that have stressed the need to tone down the Government’s promises.

Various publications have analyzed the draft of the official proposal with a magnifying glass. The latest statement published by the CARF emphasizes the inconveniences of increasing the collection expectations for 2025 again, after the adjustments of up to 20 billion that have had to be made this year, and points out that the gap may be greater than the 12 billion recognized by the Government. As for the allocation of funds, it is known that 10 state entities absorb 80% of the resources.

Economist Jorge Iván González, director of National Planning during the first half of the four-year period, points out that the fiscal disarray is derived from four vectors that have been weighing down since the pandemic. Namely: 20 billion pesos that the State will have to pay for the short-term loans it used to buy vaccines and other health supplies; another 20 billion from the hole caused by the gasoline subsidy; 4 billion in debts with energy retailers for the relief decreed for consumers’ bills during the Covid crisis; and, finally, another 4 billion to road concessions to cover the paralysis of the roads during the same period.

González weighs up the “distressing imbalance” that the country will have to overcome next year to meet a burdensome debt service and the limited investment capacity. Two indicators that result in a dizzying gap: “The paradox of all this is that when you add the national budget, royalties and resources from cities and departments, there are almost 222 billion pesos for investment in 2024. So, of course there is a huge fiscal problem, but there is still a very significant amount that is poorly distributed and spent worse.”

That is why apprehensions and fears resurface when it comes to giving the Government carte blanche to allocate resources whose channelling is quite limited by law. There is also no doubt that the severity of the economic slowdown and the search for a travel log for its reactivation already reflect a certain tone of fatigue in the country. The fiscal deficit, according to official projections, would close this year at 5.6% of GDP, which is far from the 4.3% limit set by the Treasury in 2023 for the fourth consecutive year.

The director of the Colombian Association of Financial Institutions (ANIF), José Ignacio López, said on September 3 in the Senate that there is concern that high deficit levels will be repeated. “The budget should not exceed 500 billion pesos because our accounts show a very significant deficit in tax matters for 2025,” he said. “I want to highlight the value of prudence. The Government has complied with the fiscal rule and has sent messages of reassurance. But, unfortunately, the country is paying for a generous planning in spending, which then has to be corrected with budget adjustments,” he added.

Now an unexpected event emerges after last week’s agreement between the Executive and truckers to increase the price of a gallon of diesel by 800 pesos (20 cents), divided into two increases of 400. The first, starting this month and the other in December. A blow to the Government’s first draft, which had an increase of 1,904 pesos to begin to close the gap with international prices and alleviate the fiscal burden of that segment of the subsidy. The initial plan left a saving of 0.7 billion in the remainder of the year to pay into the 2025 budget.

“This is an agreement that does not help the deficit we have,” explains Álvaro Hurtado, an economist at EAFIT University in Medellín. In his opinion, the outlook is “bleak”: “The best tax reform for the country is to accelerate economic growth. That is the way to improve the level of tax revenue for the State.” Today, however, the most optimistic place this year’s GDP at 1.8% (well below the potential 2.9%). To deal with the imbalances and think about more relaxed spending, Hurtado concludes, a plan should be implemented to strengthen investment and growth.

