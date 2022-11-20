The Murcia City Council has extended for another year the collaboration agreement with the Murcian Association of Companies in the Information Technology, Communications and Audiovisual Sector (Timur) for the development of the HUB Murcia ‘Collaborative open innovation’.

The agreement will promote actions aimed at the creation of ‘start-up’ and business development in the field of innovation and technology; promote activities and business forums in the field of innovation, promoting contact between institutions, companies and entrepreneurs; promote meetings of companies in the Information Technology sector; collaborate in the launch of calls to solve business and municipal challenges with innovative technological proposals; and seek financing.